Murad Musaev has resigned from the post of head coach of the Krasnodar football club. He stated this on April 3 to the edition “Sport-Express”…

“Today was my last match at the head of FC Krasnodar. After the game, I spoke with the management about my departure. This is the second conversation, the first was after Spartak. I think the team needs changes, ”Musaev said.

According to the newspaper, the main candidate for replacement is the former CSKA coach Viktor Goncharenko. It is noted that the club is considering several more candidates for this post.

Musaev began his coaching career at the Krasnodar Academy, and became the head of the main team in 2018. Under his leadership, the football club twice won the RPL bronze medal and made its debut in the Champions League.

Earlier on the same day, Krasnodar lost to Akhmat Grozny (0: 5) in the round 24 match between Tinkoff and the Russian Premier League (RPL). On March 7, the football club lost to Spartak with a score of 1: 6.

After the winter break, Krasnodar held eight meetings, having won once – in the game with Tambov, and once again the team drew. During this period, the club flew out of the Europa League, losing twice to Dynamo Zagreb in the first round of the playoffs, and also finished the fight for the Russian Cup, losing 1: 2 in the 1/8 final game to Sochi.

After 24 rounds, Krasnodar is in tenth place in the standings of the Russian championship, gaining 34 points.