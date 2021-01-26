After three and a half years, Mateo Musacchio will leave AC Milan. The central defender, who came from Villarreal for 18 million euros, is about to move to Lazio.
The high expectations that Milan had of the Argentine could only rarely be met. On the one hand, Musacchio allowed himself hair-raising blunders on a regular basis, and on the other hand, several injuries plagued him during his time in the cathedral city. The 30-year-old was therefore completely sidelined under Stefano Pioli – the defender had only come to his first Serie A appearance this season due to personnel concerns against Atalanta last weekend.
It has been certain for some time that his contract, which expires in the summer, will not be extended. Now there is even an early separation, because the Laziali will grab the defender. According to Calciomercato Musacchio will arrive in Rome on Wednesday for a medical check-up, then he should sign a contract until the end of the season including an option for two more years. After all, Milan still receives compensation of one million euros.
After Lorenzo Colombo (Cremonese), Andrea Conti (FC Parma) and Leo Duarte (Istanbul Basaksehir), Musacchio will be Milan’s fourth exit this winter.