The series Musa, by the star Mohamed Ramadan, with the presentation of the first episode of the series in the Ramadan drama race, received positive reactions, and more suspense and excitement that attract followers to follow the events of the series, and pictures of Muhammad Ramadan spread during the series carrying crocodiles, where he plays the role of a young man working in the field Crocodile hunting and then go to work in blacksmithing.

The hashtag “Musa” “Twitter” was published in Egypt after the presentation of the first episode of the series, accompanied by pictures of Muhammad Ramadan carrying crocodiles, and a tweet expressed his admiration for Ramadan’s works, saying: “Musa, the first episode, Muhammad Ramadan, will break the world with this series,” and a second tweet: As usual, everyone is being swept away, Number One in the saga of Moses. “