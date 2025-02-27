The new era in Telefónica under the presidency of Marc Murtra It started with the acceleration of divestments in Latin America and a revolution in the Board of Directors. This will follow a “strategic reflection”, that is, a review of the … roadmap that the previous president had implanted José María Álvarez-Palletewho was given by government impulse. This is one of the main conclusions that Murtra has transmitted in his first press conference for the presentation of results.

The executive president of the Spanish company has reported that they will initiate a review of the strategy in the coming months. This means rethinking the plan that Álvarez-Pallete implanted until 2026 called GPS, for its acronym in English, which implied “growth, profitability and sustainability.” And the new road map will be presented in the second semester of 2025. «There is continuity coherence and respect for what has been done, which is a very good job. And there will continue to be continuity and coherence. But we are in a new and different environment and we want to adapt, ”he explained at a press conference.

Murtra has deepened that they do not want to be a passive actor in the telecommunications market in Europe but want to be “part of the change.” In this sense, he has promised to have an “active role” in the process of European consolidation of the sector, although without mentioning that this means merging with other companies.

“Europe must act and allow consolidation to have a healthy sector, invest in technology, improve productivity …”, he said, to add that everything is focused on achieving European strategic autonomy as Letta and Draghi reports ask for. «We see how important the sector is in that strategic autonomy and we will analyze at what speed and when and how it happens. We believe there will be silence and then things will happen. We believe there will be drastic changes. The speed and moment is the most complex part, ”he said.

Operations

Beyond that, the name of Telefónica has occupied a leading role in the possibility of entering some corporate operations, as well as the possibility of opting for The new government television license.

The main operation to which it has been linked to Teleco is to the purchase of Minsait, the Technological Division of Indra, where Murtra comes from. Despite being an option that has been around the company for months, the president has clear, for the moment, doubts about his intentions: «That is not an option that is on the table. We are going to focus on our strategic review and we will see what conclusions we get. In any case, we will always do what the Council decides ».

In the same sense, it has also spoken about the possibility of investing in haste -“it is not on the table” -, and also, he has ruled out opting for the new government television license, which has been rejected by haste.

“It is not an option on the table but we are going to make a strategic review of all our businesses to see how we adapt the strategy to the new environment and we will do what the advice decides,” he said about this last point. And has also rejected the development of segments such as defense or aerospace. In this sense, it has shielded at all times in the review of the strategic plan that will prepare the senior management of Telefónica.

Apart from all this, what has confirmed the top executive of Telefónica is that they continue with their intention of continuing to uninceptive in the region of Latin America, after the sale recently in Argentina.