Marc Murtra, executive president of Telefónica, has shared with hundreds of telecation employees his vision of the company after his first weeks of mandate. In a relaxed meeting, and accompanied by the company’s CEO, Emilio Gayo, and the general director of Finance and Control, Laura Abasolo, the first executive of the group has participated in a round of questions by the workers.

This mutra appointment with employees is part of the effort of Murtra of knowing on the ground the main subsidiaries of the corporationonce it has completed a round of displacements through the Teleco headquarters in the United Kingdom, Germany and Brazil. He has also traveled to Saudi Arabia, to deposit with the direction of his partner STC.

As this newspaper has learned, Murtra has stressed the messages he launched on the occasion of the presentation of the annual results and during the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona. In this way, he has insisted on his Call for Europe to promote knowledge creationindustrial training, technical talent collection and technological investment via the consolidation of the European market, as has been done in the US and China.

At the same time, Murtra has confirmed to the template that Corporate attention goes through the strategic review that will be announced in the coming months and that will be based on industrial and business logic with focus on the key markets and business that Telefónica knows how to do better than anyone. This review will reflect the company’s ambition to have a leading and active role in the sector.

Among other messages, Murtra dedicated a few words of thanks and recognition to the previous president of the company, José María Álvarez-Pallete, Ángel Vilá, and the rest of the management team for the work they have played in these years and on which the new Telefónica project will be supported.