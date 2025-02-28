The new era in Telefónica under the presidency of Marc Murtra started with the acceleration of divestments in Latin America and a revolution in the Board of Directors. This will follow a “strategic reflection”, that is, an in -depth review of … the road map implanted by the previous president, José María Álvarez-Pallete, who was given by the impulse of the Government ofPedro Sánchez. This was the main conclusions that Murtra transmitted, flanked by the CEO, Ángel Vilá, and by the financial and responsible director of Telefónica Hispam (Latin America, with the exception of Brazil), Laura Abasolo, in her first press conference for presentation of results.

The executive president of the Spanish company explained yesterday to the media, after the responses to investors, who will undertake a review of the strategy in the coming months. This means rethinking the plan that Álvarez-Pallete implanted until 2026 called GPS, for its acronym in English, which implied “growth, profitability and sustainability.”

The new road map will be presented in the second semester of 2025. «There is continuity, coherence and respect towards what has been done, which is very good work. And there will continue to be continuity and coherence. But we are in a new and different environment and we want to adapt, ”he said Murtra.

Part of the change in Europe

The newly appointed president of Telefónica has been stressed that they do not want to be a passive actor in the telecommunications market in Europe but want to be “part of the change”; A vision that is intuited that it will come in the review of the strategy.

Therefore, he promised to have an “active role” in the process of European consolidation of the sector, although at no time came to mention that this means to enter mergers with their main homologues, which would be Deutsche Telekom and Orange.

“Europe must act and allow consolidation to have a healthy sector, invest in technology, improve productivity …”, he said, to add later that everything is focused on achieving European strategic autonomy as they ask for leta and draghi reports. «We see how important the sector is in that strategic autonomy and we will analyze at what speed happens, and when and how it happens. We believe there will be silence and then things will happen. We believe there will be drastic changes. The speed and moment is the most complex part, ”he said.

So things, the name of Telefónica He has held a leading role in these last months to participate in some corporate operations with Indra, as well as in the possibility of opting for the new government television license.

The company insists on continuing to explore options to uninverted in Latin America, after the sale of Argentina

The main operation to which it has been linked to Teleco is to the purchase of Minsait, the Technological Division of Indra, where Murtra comes from. Despite being an option that has been around the company for months, the president has clear, for the moment, doubts about his intentions: «That is not an option that is on the table. We are going to focus on our strategic review and we will see what conclusions we get. In any case, we will always do what the Council decides ».

In the same sense, the possibility of investing in haste -“is not on the table,” He bet on DTT. “It is not an option on the table but we are going to make a strategic review of all our businesses to see how we adapt the strategy to the new environment and we will do what the advice decides,” he said about this last point.

Aerospace is not ‘core’

Asked about this newspaper about the development of new segments after this strategic review that will prepare the senior management of Telefónica, such as defense or aerospace -given the experience acquired of Murtra in both sectors during his stage at the head of Indra -, the president of the operator wanted to clear doubts: «Nor is it on the table, in any case we will do what the advice decides, but neither defense nor the aerospace is the sector ‘ Difficult to anticipate that they are within the perimeter of Telefónica’s action ».

Given the insistent questions from the press regarding specifying what the new strategy will be, he explained that the only thing he could say at the moment is that he will be based “on an industrial logic, maintaining the focus on key markets-Spain, Brazil, United Kingdom and Germany-and business ‘core’ in which Telefónica has ‘Know-How’». As a result of this strategic reformulation, they will also review the company’s financial estimates for the coming years, intensifying cash generation objectives, debt reduction, financial discipline and value creation for the shareholder.

Yes it was fast when avoiding the questions about whether new changes in the Board of Directors or the expected remodeling of the management team will be included in that review. “They are decisions that the Council must make,” he just said. Precisely last Wednesday, the Council approved the appointment as vice president of Carlos Ocaña, counselor on behalf of the SEPIas well as the designation as members of the maximum government body of the operator of the CEO of STC, Olayan M. Alwetaid, on behalf of the Saudi Arabia operator, and Ana María Sala as an independent counselor.

What Telefónica confirmed is that they continue with their intention of continuing to uninvade in the region of Latin America, after the recently sale of its subsidiary in Argentina to Telecom, operator controlled by the Clarín and Fintech group, for 1,189 million euros, within a “very competitive” process in which “market expectations were exceeded.” In addition, in the words of the financial and responsible director of Telefónica Hispam, Laura Abasolo, the possible measures that the government of Javier Milei can adopt -which opposed the operation -will not affect Telefónica, which has already charged for the sale, but only to the buyer.

Abasolo stressed that they will continue to explore “additional operations in the region that allow different alternatives” to generate value, including possible divestments “, although he did not want to give details. Open now have the execution of the sale from Colombia to Millicon, and the buyer search processes in Uruguay and Mexico.