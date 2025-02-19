02/19/2025



Updated at 7:13 p.m.





Marc Murtra Complete with Brazil its international tour to know the markets and the telephone business. The new executive president has completed a wide cycle of travel that has taken him by three continents, although not all for the same reasons.

«After the displacements to the United Kingdom and Germany, and after also meeting with the main managers of Telefónica Spain, Murtra has traveled to Brazil, where he has been able to verify the position of living leadership and the force that the operator possesses in this market, which, which It has extraordinary future perspectives that will also be driven, ”indicates company sources.

«Live has more than 115 million accesses in the country and has the best and greater infrastructure with mobile technologies (such as 4g, 4.5g and 5g) and fiber, placing the company as the protagonist in the process of digitalization of Brazil. It is this infrastructure that allows the population to access the benefits of digitalization, generating opportunities for people and companies, with the offer of new digital services in areas such as finance, health and well -being, education, ‘smart house’, entertainment », Adds Telefónica.

It was a month ago, with his arrival at office, when Murtra decided to make this tour to soak up the teleco business at a global level. And with that knowledge to make the relevant decisions. But not everything has been to know the markets in which the Teleco is present, but also to see the shareholder with which the shareholding revolution began.









Murtra also recently traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet with STC, which has almost 10% of Telefónica. The visit to Riad to meet with STC (the usual interlocutor with the Arabs is usually his CEO, Olayan M. Alwetaid) It is part of the relationships that the Telefónica Executive is in the main interest groups around the company. And since STC is not yet represented in the Council it was necessary to have that direct contact.

With the Saudis, everything began. It was in September 2023 when they announced their entry into the capital with up to 10% of Telefónica. That movement triggered reactions of the Government and Critiaia Caixa. The Executive decided to return to the shareholders buying 10% and criteria expanded their participation until that same level.

The intention of these last two has always been to counteract the arrival of STC. And along the way they have taken the opportunity to change the president of Telefónica. The Government promoted the cessation of José María Álvarez-Pallete, which had the approval of La Caixa, and placed in their place a Marc Murtra that these weeks has been dedicated to enter fully into what is Telefónica.