The group Telefónica prepare the remodeling of your Board of Directors with changes of extraordinary relevance in its configuration. As he has been able to know electionomista.es of knowledgeable sources of the situation, Francisco Riberas (60 years), president of Automotive Gestampwill leave the operator’s government body after eight years. The Madrid businessman exhausts his term next May as an independent counselor, a reason that has encouraged him to resign from re -election. Predictably, his place in the Council will be occupied by the lawyer Ana Salaof the Cortés buffet and non -counselor of the Council of Indra. It is, therefore, a Marc Murtra’s trust personwho changed on January 18 the presidency of the technological for Telefónica.

Francisco Riberas already agreed with Álvarez-Palletemonths ago, the departure of the Telefónica Council, long before the resignation of the former president. Therefore, this movement of the President of Gestamp is not related to the new course of the operator chaired by Marc Murtra.

Also, as this newspaper has been able to find out, the businessman does not expect to sell your participation in the company of telecommunications. So far, Riberas is the first private investor of the multinational, with 0.21% of the capital, equivalent to more than 12 million shares. These titles currently reach a market value close to 50 million euros.

Banks is part of the administration bodies of other societies of the Gestamp group and societies of the holding company familiar Acekincluding societies of the Gonvarri groups, Acek renewable energy and Acek real estate. It also presides over the Spanish Association of Automotive Suppliers, Sernauto, as well as the Gestamp Foundation.

The Commission of Appointments, Remuneration and Good Government of Telefónica will hold its meeting the Next Tuesday with the objective that the decisions adopted receive the corresponding approval of the Board of Directors of the following day.

Murtra advances in the configuration of a advice to your likingnow with the possible incorporation of a new independent counselor that will occupy the vacancy that leaves banks. As this newspaper has learned, everything indicates that the candidate chosen is the lawyer Ana Salaspecialized in commercial law and members of the Cortes Cortes Lawyers for more than ten years. It is a person close to the president of Telefónica. Both shared a table at the Indra Council. Room is Secretary No Council Counselor of technology, and occupies the same position in Sacyr.

Room has a law degree from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​a master’s degree compared to the Autonomous University of Barcelona and the University of California – Berkeley (USA). She is a doctor in Law from the Pompeu Fabra University and an assistant professor in the same, as well as Director of Law Studies at the Oberta Universidad de Catalunya.

The jurist is the author of various books and publications specialized in commercial law and enjoys extensive experience in corporate operations, mergers and acquisitions of companies, as well as in the area of ​​national and international arbitrations. THE SALE APPOINTMENT Align with the Parity Law which forces Ibex companies to have at least 40% of women in the government body. At present, of the 14 members who make it up, five are women (all independent).

Among the pending issues that will address the appointment commission also highlights the incorporation of the representative of Saudi Telecom Company (STC), once the group controlled by the PIF fund already has 9.97% of the capital of the Teleco. Everything indicates that the Arab company will trust this seat to its CEO, Olayan M. AlwetaidExecutive who has held meetings with both Álvarez-Pallete and Murtra, as well as Carlos Corps, Economy Minister and Oscar López, Minister of Digital Transformation.

15 members

With the entry into the Council of Telefónica, STC culminates a process that began in September 2023, when the Saudi telecation broke into the capital of the multinational with the acquisition of the acquisition of the 4.9% of the shareholders and 5% in financial derivatives, turned into titles with full political rights on February 6, change of an investment of 2,100 million euros. Precisely at the end of last January, the Arab Group expressed his firm intention to participate in the Councilas confirmed through a communication sent by its Luxco investment vehicle to the United States Securities and Stock Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Teleco will not have to expand the Council since the STC representative may occupy the position left orphan Javier Echeniquedeceased at the beginning of December 2024. In this way, the governing body will have 15 members again.

The Telefónica Council will also write the day of the future Shareholders’ Board, scheduled for the first week of April. In this way, the company may communicate the incorporation of the new appointments in the regulatory deadlines, that is, at least 30 days before the celebration of the meeting with the shareholders. This agenda includes the approval of the entry into the Council as president of the same to Marc Murtra, president of Telefónica since January 18 and that to date has exercised as co -optation counselor.