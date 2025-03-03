03/03/2025



More muscle, greater phototaleza, strategic autonomy from what may come. The executive president of Telefónica, Marc Murtra, has claimed today in Barcelona, ​​during his participation in the opening session of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the need for Europe to consolidate in the European telecommunications sector so that operators gain size and reinforce their technological potential. A message consistent with the outline of the review of the strategic plan that the multinational is preparing, and that already begins to draw with the sale of its Argentine subsidiary.

“It is time for large European telecommunications companies to consolidate and grow to create technological capacity,” he said at the start of the great technological fair in Barcelonaabout to turn 20 in the Catalan capital and turned into a macro world scale. He has looked precisely at the past to remember Murtra that the panorama for Telcos two decades ago or more has changed, to encourage an essential adaptation in an environment of “titanic -sized companies” operating in almost monopolistic environments of little regulation.

Without speaking at any time of mergers, Murtra has stressed that this need to gain muscle in the continent would generate favorable effects For society as a whole. “This step can strengthen European strategic autonomy, unlock productivity and improve people’s lives,” said the idea, expressed, for example, in the diagnosis made by the Draghi commissioner, of a more robust Europe.

The president of Telefónica has recognized that this scenario will force telecommunications operators to adapt, focus on what they know how to do and work properly. “But not only we will have to adapt,” he said, to add: “The European Commission, the European Member States, the regulators and others must Adapt your regulations and its objectives to allow technological consolidation and telecommunications ». Otherwise, he has warned, “Europe’s position in the world will continue to diminish and will not have the capacity to decide his future autonomously.”









Along the same lines, he regretted that “the excessive fragmentation” of the European Telco, the excess regulation and insufficient profitability The sector have weighed to Europe, which has been technologically lagging behind ». In the background, the “titanic” corporations that act almost at will in their respective areas of influence with very lax regulations.

It is that more favorable environment, as is the case in the US.UU, Middle East or Asiawhich allows the conducive environment to create great national champions. «We can affirm without fear of being wrong that we are now in a new era in which titanic technology companies are, again, abruptly promoting change. These giants work as dominant actors in almost monopolistic markets, have deep knowledge and are more capable than 20 years ago, ”he said. “All these companies are based in the United States and China,” he has finished off to reinforce the need for Europe to progress in this field.

As a summary, Murtra has concluded: «The calamities are inevitable, the decay no. The Romans who built their Walls in Barcelona They often wrote “tempus fugit”, time flies. Time, as the Romans knew, unfortunately do not expect anyone. The technology either. It is in this context that I have assumed my new responsibility, with humility but with great determination and ambition ».