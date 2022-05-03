The appointment took place to discuss the project of the New Mestalla between the Generalitat and Valencia CFthe first since Valencia presented the project, which he did last March. Given the importance of the meeting at the club that attended Anil Murthy together with the entire staff in charge of the project, as well as those responsible for supporting it: Mark Fenwick, representatives of LaLiga, the club’s financial director, lawyers…

“The meeting has gone well, we are getting closer, there are things we have to talk about again, but we are closer,” said the president of Valencia when leaving the meeting. “It is the same project that we presented last time, this meeting has served to clear up doubts they have and we are working with the technicians to continue, we are close and I am optimistic; there is a willingness to work with us and it is their objective to finish the stadium, it is an opportunity for the whole city, for the club, for everyone…”, added Murthy.

Valencia took this meeting as a starting point for the joint work they hope to carry out with the Generalitat. And the president’s words corroborate that there is harmony. In the entity he wanted the project they presented in March to go ahead, however assuming the important nuances raised by the institutions regarding matters of capacity (urbanism) and economic guaranteesthe entity is open to working together with these institutions to try to reach a point of agreement.

The club has brought members of LaLiga and they have explained the reasons why they have validated the project despite the fact that the Generalitat has not given its ‘ok’ to the project. Besides, the entity has also explained the different offers that it has today for the roof with photovoltaic panels (for sale as a solar farm), which would also mean a powerful economic income for the club.

The institutions are also willing to meet with the club “as many times as necessary” as explained to AS, but in various aspects hardly give their arm to twist. In terms of urbanism, The Generalitat will not accept that the New Mestalla initially has a lower capacity than the current one something non-negotiable yes, but not so much the specific number. Despite the fact that in order to maintain the conditions of the ATE, said capacity had to be 70,000 peopleSandra Gomez (vice mayor) has already admitted that it could be accepted to maintain them “with a number of seats not necessarily 70,000 but always higher than the current Mestalla.” after the meeting something similar has been transmitted to the managers che in first person.