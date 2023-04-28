Murthel Groenhart (36) and welterweight champion Endy Semeleer, his opponent tomorrow evening in Rotterdam Ahoy, have already challenged each other a few times via social media. ,,That’s where the fight already started”, explains ‘The Predator’. He is back with Glory after a short-lived, but not yet concluded MMA adventure and is wagging his tail at the very thought, he says in the AD martial arts podcast In de Ring.