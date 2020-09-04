Chandigarh The whole country is fighting a war against Corona these days. The number of infected is increasing with each day. Meanwhile, both the dhabas were sealed on Thursday after 75 employees of two dhabas were found infected with corona virus in Murthal, Haryana. This information was given by a senior officer.

Shyam Lal Punia, Deputy Commissioner, Sonepat said that 65 of these employees belong to Amrik-Sukhdev Dhaba while 10 other infected workers belong to another dhaba. Both these dhabas are located in Murthal of Sonepat and about 50 km from Delhi. The Deputy Commissioner said that both the dhabas have been sealed till further orders and an attempt is being made to trace the people who have come in contact with the infected.

Both these dhabas are known for their curd, buttercream parathas, lassi and excellent Punjabi taste of food. Being adjacent to Delhi, they are also very popular as a hangout spot.

Markets, shopping malls will now be open in Haryana

The Haryana government has withdrawn the order to close all markets and shopping malls except essential goods every Monday and Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronovirus, which lifted the ban on markets and shopping malls in the state. is. Home Minister Anil Vij told the media that the order issued on August 28 has been rescinded, as states have not been empowered to impose lockdown in the unlocked 4.0 guidelines of the central government.

Earlier, the government ordered malls and shops to be closed in urban areas every Monday and Tuesday instead of weekends.

