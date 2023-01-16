Afghan leader Mursal Nabizada, a former member of Parliament during the government prior to the Taliban’s rise to power, was shot dead along with her bodyguard this Sunday in an attack committed by unidentified individuals. “Nabizada and one of her bodyguards were shot dead by unknown persons at her home in the Ahmad Shah Baba area of ​​Kabul. Her brother was injured ”, police spokesman Khalid Zadran told EFE.

Security forces have launched “serious efforts to find the criminals and bring them to justice,” Zadran added, without providing information on the nature of the crime. Targeted killings are frequent in the country, even before the Taliban came to power, generally attributed to armed groups operating in Afghanistan. So far no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The former government repeatedly accused the Taliban of these attacks, which mainly targeted political and religious leaders, journalists, and prominent members of civil society. However, responsibility for the latest attacks against relevant people in Afghan society has been claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group.

Nabizada was one of the political leaders who decided to stay in Afghanistan after the fall of the old administration and the Taliban came to power, despite the fact that hundreds of officials linked to the government decided to leave the country in the evacuation of international forces.

Nabizada was “a strong and outspoken woman who stood up for what she believed in, even in the face of danger. Even though she was offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she decided to stay and fight for her people. We have lost a diamond, but her legacy will live on. May he rest in peace,” Mariam Solaimankhil, a former Afghan parliamentarian, posted on Twitter.

Since the fall of Kabul in August 2021, women have experienced a deterioration in their rights with restrictions such as the ban on universities and secondary schools, segregation by sex in public places, the imposition of the veil or the obligation to be accompanied by a male family member on long journeys.

The fundamentalists also excluded all women from positions of power within the Government, putting an end to one of the greatest achievements of women who reached high positions within the Cabinet and represented the country in international organizations.

A reality that is increasingly similar to the time of the first fundamentalist regime between 1996 and 2001, when, according to a rigid interpretation of Islam and its strict social code known as pashtunwaliprohibited female attendance at schools and confined women to the home.

