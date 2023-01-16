Afghan leader Mursal Nabizada, former member of Parliament during the government prior to the coming to power of the Taliban, died after being shot at with her bodyguard this Sunday in an act committed by unidentified individuals.

“Nabizadeh and one of his bodyguards were shot to death by unknown persons in their home in the area of ​​Ahmad Shah Baba, in Kabul. His brother was injured ”, police spokesman Khalid Zadran told Efe.

Security forces have launched “serious efforts to find the criminals and bring them to justice,” Zadran added, without providing information on the nature of the crime.

Selective killings are frequent in the country. They were even before the Taliban came to power, generally attributed to armed groups operating in Afghanistan.



Until now no one has claimed responsibility for the attack of this Sunday.

The former government repeatedly accused the Taliban of these attacks, which mainly targeted political and religious leaders, journalists, and prominent members of civil society. However, responsibility for the latest attacks against relevant people in Afghan society has been claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State.

Nabizada was one of the political leaders who decided to stay in Afghanistan after the fall of the old administration and the rise to power of the Taliban, despite the fact that hundreds of government officials decided to leave the country in the evacuation of international forces.

🖤 ​​Mursal Nabizada, woman parliamentarian in #Afghanistanwas brutally killed alongside her bodyguard in her home, in #Kabul. I am sad and angry and want the world to know! She was killed in darkness, but the #Taleban build their system of Gender Apartheid in full daylight. pic.twitter.com/7bCPYQpUZs —Hannah Neumann (@HNeumannMEP) January 15, 2023

She was a strong and outspoken woman who stood up for what she believed in, even in the face of danger. Even though she was offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she decided to stay and fight for her people. See also The RRSS, the media and weapons, perpetrators of school tragedies in the United States

Nabizada was “a strong and outspoken woman who stood up for what she believed in, even in the face of danger. Despite being offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she decided to stay and fight for her people. We have lost a diamond, but her legacy will live on. May he rest in peace,” Mariam Solaimankhil, a former Afghan parliamentarian, posted on Twitter.

Since the fall of Kabul in August 2021, women have experienced a deterioration in their rights with restrictions such as the ban on universities and secondary schools, segregation by sex in public places, the imposition of the veil or the obligation to be accompanied by a male relative on long journeys.

Fundamentalists also they excluded all women from positions of power within the governmentputting an end to one of the greatest achievements of those who reached high positions within the Cabinet and represented the country in international organizations.

A reality that is increasingly similar to the time of the first fundamentalist regime between 1996 and 2001, when, according to a rigid interpretation of Islam and its strict social code known as Pashtunwali, they prohibited female attendance at schools and confined women to home.

EFE.

