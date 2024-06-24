London (dpa)

Judy Murray, the mother of British tennis star Andy Murray, criticized the news that leaked that the two-time Wimbledon champion was not ready to participate in this year’s edition of the tournament.

The British news agency, PA Media, reported that the participation of Murray, 37, in the tournament, which begins next week, has become a matter of mystery, after frequent media reports in this regard.

The Professional Tennis Players Association confirmed that Murray would miss Wimbledon after undergoing back surgery.

However, the news was deleted through the association’s official account on the “X” website, before it was clarified that what was published was due to a report in the Telegraph newspaper, which stated that Murray would be absent for six weeks, after undergoing spinal surgery.

PA Media learned that Murray has not yet decided whether or not to participate, but that will be evaluated in the coming days.

Judy Murray described the news and leaks as disappointing, and said on “X”: “When medical details about you are leaked to the media, by someone you thought you could trust, this is very disappointing.”