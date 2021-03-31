Before having to give up the Miami Open after suffering a strain “abnormal” in the groin while in bed at night, Andy Murray spoke about his future beyond tennis. “I really like golf, so being a caddy, for example, would be something that would seem exciting to me,” said the tennis player, who hopes to be at his peak at Wimbledon.

“It would be about being in person and close to the best golfers, and learn about another sport like that. Maybe there is some common ground between the two sports from a mental point of view and other things, so it could help a golfer. “, explained the Scotsman, a fan of this sport, in a statement that the British newspaper collects The Guardian. Even more surprising is the other occupation that he would welcome: “It wouldn’t hurt to get my soccer coach license either, that would be a fun thing to do.”

In other things, Murray gave France and Spain as an example of countries that have tennis clubs open to people of all ages, including retirees, which, in his opinion, does not happen so easily in Great Britain, where membership in these organizations is more elitist: “They have a lot of that in France and Spain, where people can go and hang out at the tennis club, play a little bit and have lunch there. It’s not really the case in the UK. And that’s something I wish was a little different “.