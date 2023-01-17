Andy Murray, aged 37 in May, is certainly the longest non-retreat in the world. In 2019, right in Melbourne, right on the Rod Laver Arena that saw him win in five sets against Matteo Berrettini, he greeted everyone in tears at the end of a marathon against Bautista Agut. A few days earlier in a crowded press conference, the former world number one, between sobs, announced to the world that enough, the pain was too much, that hip tormented him, he wanted to try to have a life where just walking normally would have been a success.