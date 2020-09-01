Andy Murray serves during a recent game in New York. Frank Franklin II / AP

On January 11 last year, a revelation chilled the Melbourne conference room, when Andy Murray He agreed with a crooked gesture and as soon as he sat down, he burst into tears in front of those present. “I feel a lot of pain, and I can not continue like this,” said the Scottish tennis player, who has never given up on a court but at that time had to give in to the constant punishment of his hip. Dunblane’s fierce competitor, former number one and three-time Grand Slam champion, hung up his racket. A year ago he had already undergone surgery, but the disease persisted and paralyzed him for a whole course, until he emotionally exploded.

Murray’s goodbye marked the beginning of the end of an era, of the disappearance of the fourth piece of the great puzzle, that of the Big four. In reality, he was a link between the three Tenors and earthly players, and hence the general appreciation of the fan, grateful that an insurgent stood in the way of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The farewell, then, was stinging, but Murray, devoted where they are because few players show as much respect for their sport as he does, gave himself one last chance to avoid the dark close of a formidable career.

He completely rebuilt his hip and started the resurgence that the documentary portrays Andy Murray: Resurfacing, which reflects the labyrinthine medical and psychological process the Scotsman went through between that defeat at Wimbledon 2017, against Sam Querrey, and the official date of his return, with a double victory last year at Queen’s. “I want to play a Grand Slam again,” he projected then, and based on that he worked until all the pieces practically fit together; However, a pelvic setback prevented him from returning to Australia nine months ago and then covid-19 broke out.

Finally, after the crossing Murray has returned, proud of his metal hip and with the same appetite as always. Competitive like few others – his record also includes the Davis Cup (2015), 14 Masters 1000 and three Olympic medals – he is aware that his reality gives him what it gives him, which is not little. He killed Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Zverev, a decade younger than him, at the Cincinnati tournament and attends New York with the satisfaction of having paid off an outstanding debt to himself.

“I’m back”.

So, 20 months later, Murray steps on a great stage again. “It has been difficult to get to this point, after a lot of hard work and many ups and downs, but I have managed to come back,” the 2012 champion at Flushing Meadows said in a statement collected by the ATP, where he faces the new reality of sport, of almost everything actually. “It’s sad, I miss the people,” he says, “and it will be strange to go out to such a big stadium and literally have no one in the stands, but I’m looking forward to playing a Grand Slam again.”

The 33-year-old Scotsman will face a Japanese bone in the first round, the hyperdynamic Yoshihito Nishioka (18.00, Movistar Deportes). He will do so by savoring the feeling of reappearing in the huge, upright Arthur Ashe. “Physically, at the moment I feel pretty good, so I’m very happy about that because it allows me to train and prepare properly, basically to enjoy my time on the track,” observes the player who commanded the circuit for 41 weeks, between 2016 and 2017.

“I’m probably not as fast as I used to be, but I can go out and compete and focus on tennis. Hopefully, I will be able to last a five-set match without my performance seriously deteriorating as it progresses, ”he continues. “In the games I played, I felt pretty good on the court with my body. They were still difficult and stressful, but it was a nice feeling to be racing because my body felt really good, ”concludes Murray.

Invited by the organization and installed in the 115th position of the ranking, he gets embarrassed every time he walks through an airport security arch and the metal detector alarm goes off. Committed and aware, his message insists on the economic equality between players and players, and every time he can praise a teammate who, in some way, bears more than one parallel with him: Roberto Bautista Agut. Asked who is the most underrated tennis player, he answers: “Him. Has been in it for a long time top-20″.