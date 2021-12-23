Andy, who announced his retirement in the 2019 Australian Grand Slam, will have a place in the main draw: “I want to get to the finals”

Tears as he announced his decision to retire due to hip problems and the first round defeat to Bautista Agut in the fifth set in January 2019. These are Andy Murray’s last Australian memories, to be erased with the wild card that the Scottish tennis player will receive for the upcoming Australian Open. The news had been in the air for several days, today the official announcement arrived: “Andy is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love for the game: I am happy to welcome him back to Melbourne”, the words of the tournament director, Craig Tiley.

The reaction – “Thanks to Craig for the opportunity, I am very happy to return to play in Australia – commented Murray -. In the past I have experienced incredible moments in front of an extraordinary audience, I can’t wait to get back on the pitch at Melbourne Park ”. The five-time finalist in Australia (with no victory, however) will therefore be in the main draw of the first slam of 2022 after a year of rediscovered sensations, with good responses in the most important tournaments: think of the third round reached in Wimbledon – defeat against Shapovalov later the victories against Basilashvili and Otte – or in the epic first round match at the US Open, with the success of Tsitsipas in the fifth set accompanied by the controversy over the long breaks in the Greek’s bathroom.

The target – Murray’s steps forward are clearly visible. In Abu Dhabi came the defeat in the final against Rublev, after the success against Nadal; previously, in Stockholm, the number 134 of the ATP ranking had beaten Jannik Sinner before going out in the quarter-finals, against the American Paul. In short, the retirement hypothesis seems to belong definitively to the past, as confirmed by the words pronounced after the knockout with Rublev: “I know that many players have stopped and repented, when instead they could have continued. The fact that he is still able to compete with the best players in the world with a metal hip makes me proud ”. Not only that: the goal for 2022 is ambitious: “To reach the final stages of a Grand Slam”.

Rebirth – The announcement of his retirement in January 2019, just before the Australian Open, is still a clear memory for many. A shocking event for the entire tennis world, which was followed by videos and messages of affection from many of Murray’s colleagues. Three years later, the wild card certifies Andy’s rebirth.

