Andy Murray couldn’t complete his good week at the ATP Challenger in Biella (Italy) with a win in the final. The Scottish tennis player, who did not travel to Australia because he contracted COVID-19 a few days before the start of the mandatory quarantine, opted not to stand still and play a second-rate tournament so as not to ruin his preparation for the rest of the season. Everything went well for him until the game for the title was surprised by Illya Marchenko, a 33-year-old Ukrainian veteran and 212th in the world, who beat him 6-2, 6-4 in 1h: 29.

Murray conceded two breaks in the first set and he was not able to generate a single break opportunity for himself, and although he saved two match points, he could not with Marchenko’s third, which deserved the victory.

The Brit won two Challengers in 2005 (Aptos and Binghampton), when he was 18 years old in his first season as a professional. The last one he had played so far was the one in Mallorca, at the Rafa Nadal Academy, at the end of August 2019.

Table and results.