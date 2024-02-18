

London (dpa)

Scottish Andy Murray raised the flag of challenge, stressing his determination to continue his career in the world of tennis, and put an end to his series of negative results.

Murray, formerly ranked number one in the world, dropped to 50th in the Professional Tennis Players Association rankings, after losing his last six matches since last October.

Speculation and questions arose about the future of the 36-year-old veteran player, but he confirmed his intention to continue on the court before the start of his career in the Qatar Open Tennis Championship next week.

“I will do what I want, not what the fans, the media or anyone else asks for,” Murray said on Sky Sports.

He added, “I am qualified to participate in all tournaments, thanks to my ranking and the matches I won, and I want to continue on the field, and I will not stop.”

Andy Murray is awaiting his opponent in the first round of the Qatar Open Tennis Championship, which he previously won twice in 2008 and 2009, while he finished runner-up in 2017 and 2023.

The Scottish champion, winner of three titles in the four major competitions, confirmed that his start this year was not good, stressing that he is determined to correct his path and results in the coming period.

Murray concluded his statements, “Never before in my entire career have I lived through such a difficult period. It is a new experience, but not the most beautiful, but rather good for gaining new experiences.”

