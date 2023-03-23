Madrid (Reuters)

Former world number one Andy Murray says Carlos Alcaras has every potential to stay at the top of the men’s tennis world rankings for as long as he wants and hopes the Spaniard remains fit enough to continue playing the way that brought him to the top of the rankings.

Alcaras won the US Open last September and became the youngest player to top the world rankings at the age of 19, but he suffered an abdominal problem at the Paris Masters in November and withdrew from the Australian Open due to a leg problem.

He was briefly replaced at the top of the world rankings by 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, Alcaras is back on top with a win at Indian Wells, and is preparing to defend his title at the Miami Open.

Murray, who lost his opening match in Miami to Dusan Lajovic, said: “His style of play is excellent, he plays great on all types of surfaces, he’s not the biggest player, but he can serve big, he moves incredibly and he’s a great player, he has a lot of versatility, I know In my experience it’s a bit easier to play this way, when you’re 18 or 19 and there are no injuries, I hope he keeps this style of play, because it’s exciting to watch.

Murray said fans should not burden Alcaras’ hopes with expectations.

He added: I know a lot of people expect everyone to win over 20 majors now, as if it were normal, I wouldn’t expect that for anyone, and I imagine that he will be at the top of the game, as long as he wants to play.