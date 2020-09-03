The thunderous cry of Andy Murray Invades the gigantic Arthur Ashe, where the void accentuates the force of the sound and the clock reflects that from the first ball thrown into the air until that shot by Yohihito Nihioka that goes long, 4h 39m have elapsed. Pure epic. The Scotsman spits a thousand demons and throws a couple of bottles angrily as he sits down because, after all, he has fought at moments like this for three years. Literally, Murray has played the guy. “I didn’t think I would be able to play such a long game,” he acknowledges. He plays with a metal hip (after two operations) and it is unknown what tomorrow will bring him, once he has permanently hung up the racket. Hence the scream.

He defeats the Japanese, absorbed in the demonstration of his rival’s self-love, who at the age of 33 runs and struggles with the hunger that the squad of young people who until today have not been able to overthrow the old men. Two years had passed since the Briton’s last victory in a big one, also in New York, against Australian James Duckworth. Two years of hardships already counted, redeemed in some way in the 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) and 6-4 final. Murray had come back for this. Sportingly, you can already rest in peace.

It so happens that Murray, a nonconformist by nature, a competitive beast, is not satisfied and now heads to another of those Next Gen They come and go, Felix Augger-Aliassime. “Looking at how he is moving and how he covers the track, there are reasons to be excited. There are signs that Andy is fit and healthy, so he can do a lot of damage, ”his mother, Judy, anticipated these days. And the victory against Nishioka, an adversary who is no expert in sweet, corroborates those words: his son is not alone in passing.

“I can still compete”, he warned four days ago, and the Japanese (24 years old, 49 of the ATP) can give good faith of it. He won the first two sets, but then he had a gigantic tumble. Murray fought back tooth and nail, and tactically led the duel to the terrain that interested him. The overexertion did not dilute him and he mentally consumed his prey until he had no way out. He had not played for 20 months in a Grand Slam and the comeback was apotheosis, at the height of his career. Murray was Murray.

Later, Serena Williams solved her debut against Kristie Ahn (7-5 ​​and 6-3), although the seams were seen in various phases of the match. Much will have to improve if she does not want to accept another upset, while a clash with the Russian Margarita Gasparyan awaits her. She will arrive at the event with all the honors, since this latest victory gave her a record: no tennis player (male or female) has won as many times (102) at the US Open as she has. Her compatriot Chris Evert (101) is already behind, and far completes the podium Martina Navratilova (88).

He was accompanied in the record section by his sister Venus, who at 40 became the player with the most appearances (22) in the major North American. Of course, it fell: 6-3 and 7-5 in favor of Karolina Muchova. Belgian Kim Klijsters also said goodbye, back at 37 and who says she is on the right track despite having lost the three games she has played; this time, against Ekaterina Aleksandrova: 3-6, 7-6 and 6-1.

On the other hand, Roberto Bautista progressed thanks to a hard work against Tennys Sandgren (6-4, 6-4 and 7-6 (3) and Roberto Carballés beat Feliciano López (3-6, 7-6, 6-4 and 6-3) .Aliona Bolsava (7-6 and 6-2 to Jil Teichman) and Sara Sorribes (6-2 and 6-4 to Claire Liu) advanced and Jaume Munar retired in pain after having stood up to Dominic Thiem , finalist in January in Melbourne. The Spaniard became unbalanced in a maneuver and after giving up the second round (7-6 (6) and 6-3) decided to stop. Before taking to the track did Marcel Granollers, who preferred to focus on the doubles and did not appear before Kamil Majchrzak.

