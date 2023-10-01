The report legislative that the local deputy gave yesterday Cecilia Covarrubias It was the least of it because you know beforehand that “you put more cream on the tacos.” In reality, the focus was on Covarrubias’ political intentions because his “heart beats” for the Ahome mayor’s office. She is there just like her benchmate Juana Minerva Vázquez, who was not there, but her “political godmother”, Senator Imelda Castro, was. Mayor Gerardo Vargas and others were also present, but there were absences, including that of the bench coordinator Feliciano Castro and others, which reflected an internal fracture. The deputies who now give their reports are those who are aligned with legislator Ambrocio Chávez. Covarrubias “pulled people”, although some of the “town” did not even know what they were going for.

What generated a murmur among the Morenistas was the attendance of local deputies Ricardo Madrid, Cinthia Valenzuela and Connie Zazuetawho have just resigned from PRI to join Morena, a decision that generated more internal and external animosity than anything else. At the legislative report event, some Morenistas were on the verge of spoiling the party when Madrid addressed them a few words, but they say that they reserved the public rejection, like when the event with Claudia Sheinbaum, out of respect for the deputy. However, the presence of ex-PRI legislators affected Covarrubias’ “political image.” Not even seeing right.

The leader of the PRI in Ahome, César Emiliano Gerardosees no risk of rout in the party after the departure of some who went to Morena, but just in case “the flies” redoubled activism in the colonies and unions. The same goes with sectional leaders as well as with the leaders of the sectors of society, as he recently did with the leaders of the fishermen in Topo. Of those who went to Morena, Marco Antonio Osuna He is the only one from Ahome, but some say that like the other “chapulines” he had his sights set on Morenoism for a long time and others already served his interests. And they still wanted the state leadership of the PRI!

The best reading What many give to the purge in the cabinet carried out by the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas, is that he does not want to lose control of his government, much less of the internal process of electing Morena candidates. If he respects the political boss in Sinaloa, Governor Rubén Rocha, he wants to be respected as the political boss of Morena in Ahome. The message is very clear with the departure of Felipe Juárez as Sports Director in Ahome, since like others he believed that he could move freely to be a candidate without taking into account the mayor. Juárez was delusional.

They say that the councilor Carlos Roberto Valle Saracho He is already recovering from the fear of being accused of being a traitor to the PAS for going to Morena, as the PASist councilor Ramón Salmerón recently did. Like Marysol Morales. The detail is that in this debate Salmerón does not win very easily because Valle Saracho has more options than an “old fence.” It has many mitigating factors. That the PAS did not make an alliance with Morena? Valle Saracho even accuses them of the same thing. They are at hand.