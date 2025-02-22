Vedat Muriqi, Real Mallorca strikerhe has clear what his sensations are with the team of García Pimienta In an interview in IB3: «We are going to Seville to play in a difficult field and against a team that, although In recent years it has not had a good time, it is already coming strongly». The Kosovar player has shown his perspective of the situation in which the Hispanic team is in this section of the season: «In the last game they won and It is already only 3 points from usThey are confident after winning 0-4, but I repeat that we have recovered ours and I think we can get something good from there ».

On the other hand, after beating Las Palmas In the last day, the scorer of the Balearic club has transmitted a message of calm to the Mallorcan fans: “We lacked a victory and now we felt more freed.” The evil has also commented on the team at this beginning of 2025in which he has chained six games without winning in front of Pontevedra (3-0), real Madrid (3-0), Villarreal (4-0), Betis (0-1), Atlético (2-0) and Osasuna (1-1).

However, the player of Majorca He has acknowledged that he is recovering sensations after his scoring drought in the last matches: «The team and myself were unable to score a goal in the first games of 2025, I had to assume that responsibility as a striker that I am, I self -incult me, but Against Osasuna I broke that bad Personal streak and also for the team and against Las Palmas (whom he scored two goals) we achieved a very important victory ». Next Monday, Vedat Muriqi The faces will be seen in front of the Sevillista club that has never scored a goal in any of the competitions.

Those of García Pimienta They have the opportunity to get a second consecutive victory that would put them fully in the fight for European positions, leaving them with the same points as the Mallorca that currently occupies the seventh place. The last one that the faces were seen was on day 3, in a match that did not leave goals by any team (0-0).