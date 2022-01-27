The country singer Murilo Huff agreed to cede the guardianship of his son, Léo, 2 years old, to Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash at the end of 2021. According to Léo Dias’ column, from Metrópoles, the management of the assets will be the singer’s mother, Ruth Dias.

The inheritance figures differ from what was initially speculated – around R$500,000. According to the family’s lawyer, Robson Cunha, in an interview with G1, the value is “not even close to the reality of Marília’s heritage, which prioritized helping the family and people close to build great assets”.

The lawyer also declared that Marília had only a part of her career and did not keep 100% of the values ​​obtained from advertising, concerts and contracts with the record company, Som Livre.

The inventory process of Marília Mendonça began last week, in the Court of Goiânia, and continues in judicial secrecy. Leo is the only heir of the singer.

