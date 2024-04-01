Carlos 'Pibe' Valderrama He doesn't just talk about football, He also plays it. In one of those practices he had a not very friendly encounter with the influencer and actor Murillowith whom he 'caught' on the field.

The two were fighting for a ball, but Murillo got angry when Valderrama fought him for the ball as he did in the Colombian National Team matches.

Of fight?

The comments exploded, some, mostin favor of 'Pibe' and against Murillo, who treated the former Unión Magdalena, Millonarios, Cali and Junior player badly.

“This is my house!” Murillo told him, but 'Pibe' was not far behind him and replied: “Here I am…!”

The video showed the two characters in a common scene, although the goal was to attract fans to interact and that became evident.

“It was a pleasure to share with Murillo and his team. “Everything was in good spirits and we really enjoyed the game,” Valderrama wrote on his social networks.

