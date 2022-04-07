Atalanta drew 1-1 in Leipzig in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Zappacosta’s own goal responds to Muriel’s initial magic in the second half. The return Thursday at 6.45 pm in Bergamo.

the match

–

Muriel at 17 ‘unlocks the match with a marvel. Leipzig responded with a post from Andre Silva in the 24th minute, but Atalanta also hit the post in the 44th minute with Palisic. At 58 ‘Musso saves a penalty from Andre Silva, but on the corner that follows it comes the same with an own goal by Zappacosta. Many emotions (one wood on each side) but the result no longer changes thanks also to a super parade by Musso.