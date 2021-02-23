How are you living this extraordinary season?

“I’m living this moment with joy, always enjoying what I do. Playing against Madrid is always a source of pride. The only way to try to beat them is to give absolutely everything. In Seville we beat them 3-2 with a great game and the Whites they lived a moment in great shape. If you give your all, you can beat anyone. Playing as we know, we are going to compete at the highest level. “

Are you excited to be the driving force behind this team?

“I always try to be focused and work well, being a help for the team and my teammates. If I enter the last 20 minutes or am a starter, nothing changes. Our game has a strong identity, but the coach never forced us to always do The same. We are free to make decisions and look for our moves, there were many goals with personal moves. Ilicic, Zapata did it, in the past Papu … We try to break the matches with the collective game, but if there is a possibility of making a personal move, we look for it “.

Have you seen the last Madrid games?

“Yes, of course, you should always be aware of the opponent’s news. Despite the casualties and some not so good results, Madrid is always Madrid. We are going to compete to the fullest knowing that the fact that whites don’t come from a great moment. “

Have you always liked giving assists like you do now?

“Yes, I always did a lot throughout my career. Playing with a striker at my side and some freedom, I always have the possibility of looking for a partner. With our style of play, moreover, there are many players who come to the area and there are various pass possibilities “.

He is always seen smiling. Never angry?

“Joy is my philosophy of life. I try to be happy and transmit who I am, infecting my colleagues and those around me. This is how I see life. Sometimes when I’m less happy, of course, but I try to keep them. for me, never show them. “

How much does such an important match affect you to play in the empty stadium?

“It takes a lot from us. For the Bergamo fans, not attending these games is a huge disappointment. These moments must be shared with them, who were by the side of the team also when they fought for things less beautiful than a Champions League. We hope they will return. sooner”.