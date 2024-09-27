Cycling, drama at the Zurich World Championships: Muriel Furrer dies at 18 after a fall

Muriel Furrer didn’t make it. The 18-year-old Swiss cyclist, who fell on Thursday during the junior women’s road race at the Zurich 2024 World Championships, died following the very serious consequences of the accident.

“It is with great sadness that the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the Organizing Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich (Switzerland) learned today the tragic news of the passing of the young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer”. This is the announcement by the UCI of the death of the Swiss cyclist Furrer after her fall during the World Cycling Championships in Zurich.

“With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a cyclist with a bright future ahead of her. The 18-year-old cyclist fell heavily yesterday, Thursday 26 September, during the junior women’s road race, and suffered a serious injury to her head before being transported to hospital by helicopter in very critical condition Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at the University Hospital of Zurich”, the note continues.