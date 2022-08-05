Muriel and Zapata, are they leaving or staying in Atalanta?

The Italian league is one week away from starting its 2022-2023 season and there are still great expectations regarding possible signings.

On the Colombian side, the uncertainty of the market has been in the future of the Atalanta attackers, Luis Fernando Muriel and Duvan Zapata.

Zapata and Muriel would stay

This Thursday there were news regarding the two strikers of the Colombian National Team. Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi said that although the club is close to signing striker Adenola Lookman from Leicester, this will not get the Colombians out.

“In football it is known, operations are carried out, but until they are finalized they cannot be formalized. But something must happen in the next few… The possible arrival of Lookman, however, does not exclude Miranchuk. At this point, Miranchuk could stay too,” he said.

Then, when asked by Zapata and Muriel, he replied: “For me, they will both stay at Atalanta. We consider them two fundamental players.”

The two strikers have had offers from other Italian clubs and even from other European leagues, and not just now. Muriel, in fact, has been in the orbit of Juventus, according to press reports in Italy. Zapata has sounded strong for the English Newcastle.

Both forwards’ contract expires in 2023.

