A heel turn, then an encore. Two goals, one better than the other, in just a few hours. Mattia Zaccagni and Luis Muriel offer two pearls on the Saturday of the 15th matchday of Serie A. The most refined technical gesture becomes the absolute protagonist of the day, with two other ‘works’ enriching a gallery of feats that have made the history of football. In Verona, Zaccagni gave Lazio the lead with a stroke of genius that made it 1-0 but wasn’t enough for the Rome victory. In Bergamo, however, Muriel exploded the stadium in the 95th minute with the lightning that knocked out Milan at the end: 3-2 with a masterpiece.

Two jewels in a few hours, two different but similar feats. The phrase ‘heel goal’ groups together different technical gestures. In the ideal encyclopedia of football the most beautiful and the most ‘precious’ are remembered.

In Italy, in 1971, Roberto Bettegà amazed everyone at San Siro in a Milan-Juventus match. In Europe, years later, there are those who did it in a European Cup final, like the Algerian Rabah Madjer, architect of Porto’s triumph against Bayern Munich with the ‘heel of Allah’ in 1987. final act of the Champions League, the prodigy was also achieved by Alessandro Del Piero, who however did not avoid Juve’s defeat against Borussia Dortmund in 1997.

The revolution of televised football has brought the feats achieved at every latitude into the homes of fans. Serie A contributed to enriching the report at the end of the 90s with Roberto Mancini and Pippo Maniero, Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his long Italian militancy offered his acrobatic interpretation more than once with the mix between football and taekwondo. In Rome, Amantino Mancini even showed off the flying variant in a derby, causing the Giallorossi’s south curve to ‘collapse’. An identical masterpiece was achieved by Fabio Quagliarella in a Samp-Napoli match: a wonderful goal, which the former Neapolitan player was unable/wanted to celebrate.