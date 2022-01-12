At the Gewiss Stadium, a goal by the Colombian in the 12th minute and by the Dane in the final give the victory and the passage of the round to Gasperini’s team. Canceled for offside by Henry, a goal by Crnigoj

by our correspondent Pierfrancesco Archetti

Atalanta made their debut in the Italian Cup and qualified for the quarterfinals: on 9 February, except for transfers, they will meet Napoli or Fiorentina in Bergamo. Venezia leaves without making a bad impression: they remain in the game until the end even if, like Atalanta, they had a much reworked formation. In fact, the Nerazzurri’s doubling arrives only in the 88th minute with a counterattack while the guests were all ahead for the attack.

GOAL NOW – Atalanta starts strong, scores in the 12th minute with Muriel but already in the previous action could go ahead. The goalkeeper Lezzerini, starting in place of Romero, is good at rejecting the Colombian and Pessina. But in the next scene he can’t do anything about Muriel’s feint, triggered by a lob from Freuler. The guests claim for the stop of the arm, after a long review the Var confirms the goal, considering the attacker’s touch from the shoulder. Again Muriel with a heel sends Pezzella to shoot, but the goalkeeper is always attentive. Venezia, deployed with the three-man defense, struggled to get out but built a dangerous counterattack in the 28th minute. Johnsen serves Kiyine, whose shot also comes out due to Pessina’s opposition. Before the time runs out, Koopmeiners, one of the brightest, sends a header to the top of the crossbar.

SHOOTING – Between disqualified, injured and positive at Covid, Gasperini has almost the owners counted. Zanetti also inserts Henry at the beginning of the second half, who is considered offside when Crnigoj scores with a beautiful volley from outside. The 1-1 is canceled and Atalanta returns to push. A shot from Pezzella ends up on the post. But there is another thrill for the Atalanta fans: Musso badly controls a back pass, serves Henry but then is good at intercepting the conclusion from two steps. So it is Maehle who closes each speech, thanks also to a two-player game with Pasalic.

January 12, 2022 (change January 12, 2022 | 19:35)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Muriel #Maehle #fold #Venice #Atalanta #flies #quarters