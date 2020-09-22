Muric’s arrival in Girona had been desired for several seasons. This was stated by Quique Cárcel in his presentation, as he commented that he had already been followed “for two or three seasons”: He was able to arrive with the team in the First Division two seasons ago, but it was finally this summer that the Kosovar goalkeeper set his way to Girona

Reasons to come to Girona: “I was at City and I was already following Girona. I think that after talking with coaches and the coaching staff I felt comfortable and good to come here to play. I like Spanish football. That is the main reason.”

Play matches: “I really want to play, I will do my best. I have come here to play. If I train well, if I demonstrate, the opportunities will come.”

Height: “I don’t think there is a big difference between tall and short goalkeepers. For me there is no difference”

First days: “Everyone made me feel very comfortable and welcome in the first days. That helped me a lot, also to gain confidence. I felt that I empathized with my teammates.”

Collective objectives: “I think of course the goal is to win games and give our best version. The results will come alone, you have to do your best to achieve it”:

Competition: “Juan Carlos and Suárez are very good people and good goalkeepers. Training is going well. We all do our best, I think the coach will decide.”

Virtues as a goalkeeper: “I don’t like talking about myself, I think people have to decide what my strengths and weaknesses are. They’ll find out, I hope soon”: