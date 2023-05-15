Murgia: “We are a same-sex couple. A look ten years ago”

Michela Murgia has come out into the open, revealing that it is seriously ill and that they remain now “months of life“. The writer, even in such a dramatic moment of existence, does not lose the irony and it is told in depth. Murgia in a long post on Facebook also talks about his love life: “In our queer family, me and Claudia we are the only one same-parent couple, because for twelve years we have shared a son, Raphael. He made it happen when he was nine years old, taking my hand on the same evening that I first saw him and saying: I don’t want you to ever leave again. There was no reason to listen to him, I don’t even like children, but I faltered and looked at Claudia, whom I had also met that same evening. The decision made in that exchange of glances I have never regretted it. Over the next twelve years I got divorced, she got married, we went through many things together, but one thing never changed: we remained Raphael’s mothers“.

Murgia then he recounts: “I feel like the Schrödinger’s cat: alive and dead at the same time”. The example serves the author to explain in an article in La Stampa what she feels: “The disease – reveals Murgia – and its course of a year and a half has triggered a surreal funeral celebration in life to which I honestly still don’t feel like participating with the admirable momentum that I have noticed in some commentators”. Indeed, he did not rule out the possibility of being hated. “There is nothing more fun for the writer – continues Murgia – than using the pen as a magnifying glass to focus, even in the sense of setting fire to, a piece of human reality that is desperately trying to hide even to herself.”

His book “Three Bowls” he tells something as disarming as it is true: sometimes, in the midst of a gigantic problem that you don’t control, the only way not to lose your head it is to create a further problem, but which you control. The result is obsessive, unethical, disparate and leads us to think that we would have had better lives if we had been a less complex, easier living species. But we would have been too much less fun and in the crisis there is nothing that ultimately saves more than one laugh at themselves“.

