Murgia, the brother: “Michela has always been a leader. I’ll tell you what she did when we took the bus to go to school”

We continue to talk about the death of Michelle Murgiathe writer and intellectual killed by cancer at the age of 51 who had decided to tell about his illness. In addition to his queer family there are also those who are truly blood of blood like their brother Christianthe last person who heard al telephone before closing my eyes forever. “Thursday morning, the day of her death,” Cristiano Murgia told Corriere della Sera, “he called her at 11.14. It was the last call what did he do, Roberto told me Saviano. Era suffering because the pains were really very strong and she could no longer control them, but I found her aware, her voice was tired but serene, and this thing was very important when I went to my mother’s. It gave us strengthonce again she to us, even at a time when she was so weak”.

Cristiano then unveils a background on the last request of his sister Michela: “If it is true that I have been assigned the task of dispersing the ashes in South Korea? I know that it is Lorenzo (Terenzi, her husband, ed) who has Michela’s wishes in hand. If so, I will be proud and happy to do it“. The brother also talks about the funeral and the last farewell. “It was a party. After all, it was like her to add wealth. I was struck by the love I felt, the extraordinary words of Clare Valeriothe irony of Lella Costa. And then the Mediterranean maquis in the church and artichokeswhich have a special meaning for my family”.

Read also: Murgia, April attacks the “hypocrites”. The tweet is a puzzle, the network laughs

Read also: Murgia funeral, Saviano: “She was my best friend”. Schlein moved. Video

Subscribe to the newsletter

