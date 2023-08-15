Murgia and that pact with his doctor. “He asked me only one thing: tell me how much I have left”

On the death of Michelle Murgia new details emerge and those last dramatic moments of the writer are told by the person who was physically closest to Murgia, her doctor. Fabio Calabro, director of medical oncology at the Regina Elena National Cancer Institute in Rome. The doctor retraces the first moments in which he had to communicate to Murgia del stage 4 kidney cancer. On that occasion with the writer was Alesandro Giammei, her “soul child”. “I – explains Calabrò to Repubblica – I was trying to sweeten the situation, I didn’t feel like being direct at the time. But she understood and asked me only one thing: how much do i have left? Then he added: “Doctor, I want to go on living my life”.

“If I have to undergo one therapy that bends me in two and makes me unable to work, to write, we say goodbye here. At that stage – continues the doctor’s story to Repubblica – it was not necessary to undergo chemotherapy, we parted with a smile and an agreement”. The agreement between the doctor and Murgia foresaw that “it would be free to give up treatment when the meds would keep her from being who she’s always been.”

