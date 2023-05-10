Michela Murgia jokes about the tumor during a show at the Carcano theater: “Rumors about my death are greatly exaggerated. If I don’t die within a month, it’s rude”

Michelle Murgia is facing the incurable kidney cancer in the fourth stage that struck her with a certain serenity. After shaving her hair live on social media and gathering all her friends and family around her for the last few days, the writer joked about the disease at the Carcano theater in Milan, where on May 8 she performed together with Chiara Valerio in the show “Chiara Valerio & Michela Murgia. Instructions for use”.

“I would like to say that I don’t know whether to behave posthumously or remind myself that the rumors of my death are greatly exaggerated. – he said Michelle Murgia – It’s the eighteenth “crocodile” I’ve read about people who hated me a lot in life anyway and I’m upset, I don’t know how to behave. If I don’t die within a month it’s rudeness because such an expectation has been created.”

(video from La Stampa)

