Murgia against Burioni: “You get sick even with words, I’m disappointed”

Michelle Murgia back on tv and his are harsh words. At the Writera cancer patient, did not like the statements of Dr Burioni. Murgia, host of the program “Quante Storie”, expressed all his opinion anger for some sentences spoken by the well-known virologist. “Burioni – explains the writer – it disappointed me a lot. But how does a serious doctor give judgments to talk about me without having seen my medical records?”. Burioni, in recent days, commenting on the news of the writer’s cancer, had published a post on Twitter saying: “From a cancer to the fourth stage no more coming back backwardsas far as science is doing huge progress“.

In short, the comment on the possible healing from stage four cancer, which occurs in very rare cases, has made the Writernot so much for the disclosure itself, but because i health data and the actual state of the patient knows only his own doctor Of trust. “Words – continues Murgia – are important, we also get sick of words: communication has a crucial value, I don’t want to get up in the morning knowing that I have to go to fight a war. As my doctor says, war presupposes a winner and a loser, instead here there is no victory or defeat, it is one of the life events“.

