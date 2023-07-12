Of Vera Martinella

Based on the location and characteristics of the disease, it is not always a sentence of a few months to live (and it can even be cured). The evolution of therapies now allows for better prospects than even just a few years ago

Have stage four cancer it does not mean that we are nearing the end. There are a great many variables to consider when it comes to calculating how long a cancer patient will have to live. And if it is true that the fourth stage is the most advanced, in which the tumor has already metastasized and has reached other organs far from the original one, it is also true that today many people live for years, even decades, with a neoplasm of this type. Michela Murgia’s recent interview with Courierin which the writer tells of having stage four renal cell carcinoma, has opened a window on a world unknown to many, but populated in Italy by thousands of patients (and their families) living with cancer at such an advanced stage. And they hope.

Kidney, melanoma, breast prostate, lung They hope to be able to live with the disease for a very long time,” he says Paul Asciertodirector of the Oncology, Melanoma, Oncological Immunotherapy and Innovative Therapies Unit at the Pascale Cancer Institute in Naples —. Being able to “chronize” certain types of cancer is a recent achievement, which radically changed the history of some oncological pathologies. In practice, in some neoplasms, the arrival of new drugs has meant passing from a few months of life to many months. Sometimes years and even decades. happened, for example, in 2011 with the arrival of immunotherapy for metastatic melanoma: previously the life expectancy of patients was about six months because chemotherapy or other strategies against this neoplasm do not work. Today we have several effective immunotherapy drugs and, in many cases, we can say that we have managed to make the disease chronic: in fact, half of metastatic patients are still alive seven and a half years after diagnosis. Survival has also stretched very much for patients with kidney cancer or prostate cancer with bone metastases who live for many years thanks to the various treatments developed by research; with stage 4 lung cancer, where it went from a few months to several years; or with certain types of breast cancer. Just to give some examples. See also Food disorders. Story of a lilac bow: "Fall into an abyss, now I hope to get out of it. No to easy judgments"

Metastatic cancer can also be cured What does it mean to have stage 4 cancer? It means that the tumor of not small dimensions, often inoperable, has already spread beyond the organ of departure in the neighboring areas and with distant metastases – he replies Joseph Procopius, director of the Prostate Program and Genitourinary Medical Oncology at the Istituto Nazionale Tumori Milano —. Certain a complex situation, but which in rare cases does not preclude the word healing. A particularly positive example (a real exception) is that of testicle in which the possibility of complete disappearance of the disease, even in the metastatic phase, is even more probable than death because a type of cancer that responds very well to chemotherapy. In other cases it is possible, with pharmacological therapies or radiotherapy, to make the metastases disappear and to reduce the initially “large” mass. Thus the patient can be operated on and, when everything goes smoothly, the disease does not return. It happens, for example, for colon cancer, breast cancer and kidney cancer as well. See also Omicron 5, virologists: "Most contagious virus in the world"

How long can a cancer patient with metastases live The most important thing, experts emphasize, is not to generalize. Each case must be considered on its own. How to know how much time is left to live? impossible to give an unambiguous answer — he replies Giordano Beretta, president of the Aiom Foundation (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) and head of Oncology at the Santo Spirito Hospital in Pescara —. The time remaining depends on many different factors such as the type of cancer, its extent, the treatments performed and the response obtained. And obviously from each person’s reaction to the treatment, from their general state of health. When the disease is very aggressive, it evolves rapidly, the time horizon still remains limited today and it is good to focus on the quality of life of the person, rather than on the quantity: it is essential to talk to the doctor and understand how to proceed. In some cases, metastatic lesions may respond so well to treatment that they are no longer detectable with normal tests. This most of the time it does not represent a definitive disappearance of the disease or recoverybut cases have been described in which the complete response (i.e. the disappearance of the metastatic lesions) persists for such a long time as to be able to hypothesize their real disappearance adds Beretta. See also Tumors, when we can define ourselves cured and the battle for the rights of former patients

Stage 4 kidney cancer Beyond today 144 thousand Italians live after the diagnosis of kidney tumor: Even for advanced-stage renal cell carcinoma, the chances of long-term survival are increasingly concrete, thanks to innovative therapies – the experts of theNational Kidney Cancer Association (Anture) —. There are about 13,500 new diagnoses every year in our country, the cases are increasing and unfortunately a third of patients discover the disease in an advanced stage, but more than seven out of ten patients are alive five years after diagnosis thanks to the many progresses made in therapies in recent years. Statistics in hand, the long survivors (even in the fourth stage) are a reality hope for a recovery that is not impossible. In recent years we have significantly increased our level of knowledge of the disease and this, together with the growing number of therapeutic options (not just drugs) available and the multidisciplinary comparison between specialists, is leading to an increasing probability of controlling the disease and making it chronicalso “indefinite in time” he concludes Sergio Bracardadirector of Oncology at the Santa Maria di Terni Hospital and president of the Italian Society of Uro-oncology (SIUrO).