“How come we were the only ones on the track with hard tyres?” So after the Hungarian Grand Prix Benedict Vigna Mattia Binotto catechized without waiting for a reply as he left the meeting. In 2022, Ferrari made strategic mistakes on too many occasions, sometimes surprising slip-ups due to the singularity of the decisions taken. The relegation in Monaco from a one-two to a second and a fourth place was an unfortunate combination of factors that aligned perfectly for Red Bull, greatly damaging a Ferrari which, in any case, gave victory to its rivals in the Principality by depriving Charles Leclerc a hit at home since he was a child.

Silverstone, Budapest and Interlagos (in Qualifying) remain episodes that are more difficult to explain and for this reason, with the arrival of Frederic Vasseur, it is logical to expect some tricks in the chain of command at the wall as regards the formulation of the strategies to be adopted in the race. The problem, as today’s edition of de The Corriere della Sera is that it is not easy to snatch important players from the competition in such a delicate sector as the tactical one: “Since Vasseur is a racing man, it will be up to him to review the organization and establish fixed points – reads the newspaper based in Milan – Laurent Mekies, who was Binotto’s deputy, should maintain a central role while it seems more complex to reinforce the strategies (Spanish Rueda has been on the gridiron for months), given that the best players active in other teams don’t seem available on the market”.

Also The Republic underlines that Laurent Mekies’ position is not at risk and summarizes what is currently the state of the art in terms of personnel in red with regard to strategies: “The wall could be examined, where the Englishman Ravin Jain, right arm of the Spanish Iñaki Rueda, is directing the strategies. The two, with the chief of track engineers, Matteo Togninalli, use the data from the remote garage in Maranello, about forty technicians led by Marco Adurno. Racing director Laurent Mekies remains, Binotto’s deputy, also French”.

The print in listing the tasks on Frederic Vasseur’s agenda includes “reorganize the team, review the decision-making processes, avoid the many gaffes of strategy“: elements that ultimately all three can be resolved with a single medicine (if effective), even if it currently seems difficult to find the right medicine. Not an easy task for the new team principal and general manager of Scuderia Ferrari.