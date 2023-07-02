Ferrari podium

The weekend of the Austrian Grand Prix smiled at Ferrari. The Maranello team, exactly as had happened in the other weekend also characterized by a Sprint race, in Baku, conquered two top-3 finishes, both in the 100 km mini-race and in the actual GP. Today the podium was taken by Charles Leclerc, second at the finish line after a certainly concrete and positive race, but probably less fast than that of his teammate, Carlos Sainz. However, the Spaniard was the victim of a lot of bad luck and some controversial decisions by the Maranello pit wall.

Sainz very fast

Indeed, in the first laps of the race Sainz had shown that he had a pace that was certainly better than that of the Monegasque #16 and he made himself heard on the radio, clearly letting the team understand to implement a team order that could allow him to pass in front of Leclerc and attempt to chase Verstappen’s Red Bull. Sainz has not actually explicitly called for a change of positions, but at least to be able to battle freely with Leclerc. However, the order to ‘freeze’ the positions arrived from the pit wall, in front of which the Iberian bowed his head.

Strategies under discussion

However, the real turning points, in a negative sense, for Sainz were however two others: the five-second penalty suffered for failure to comply with the track limits and – above all – the double stop implemented by the Ferrari team at the time of the release of the Virtual Safety Car. The Cavallino mechanics were in fact subjected to double work, with Leclerc stopping before the Iberian by virtue of his position on the track. However, Leclerc’s slow stop complicated the #55’s plans. Even his stop wasn’t perfect and this forced him to get back on track in fifth position, with Leclerc instead sailing calmly in second place.

“You could have done different things”

At this point, despite some splendid overtaking and a heroic defense on Sergio Perez, the Madrilenian saw the podium slip from his hands. Speaking after the match, Sainz vented his disappointment at the outcome of such a well-disputed match. As reported by the Spanish colleague Albert Fabregain fact, the Ferrari driver asked for clarification: “I’m not very happy. I had the pace to do more than a fourth place. I was driving well. We will have to analyze what could have been done differently. I am left with a feeling of great bitterness”. Polite but clear words, which will merit reflection by the team as we head towards Silverstone.

Even to the microphones of the Italian Sky Sport F1, the Iberian confirmed the same thought, suggesting that he did not share all the team’s choices. “Honestly, I’m quite frustrated – he declared – with the pace I had today and with the battles I did, I deserved more than 4th place. It happens, I don’t have much more to add. After the first stop the pace was good, I made some good overtaking and good defenses but it wasn’t what I wanted. I don’t know and we will never know if I could have kept up with Verstappen’s pace in the first stint – he added – I can only say that behind Charles I felt good and I was also managing the tire well. I wanted to see what could be done with clean air ahead. I made a team effort, as agreed before the race. But it’s frustrating to have done this kind of work and then lose three positions and six or seven seconds at the first stop.”