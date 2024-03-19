“As the Intergroup on cardiovascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death and hospitalization in Italy, we want to delve deeper into the situation of cardiomyopathies in our country. I too have had arrhythmia problems, I know what it feels like.” This is what Elena Murelli, senator of the League and president of the parliamentary Intergroup on cardio, cerebro and vascular diseases, told Adnkronos Salute, on the occasion of the presentation – today in the Senate – of a 'roadmap' to improve assistance and treatment for 350 thousand Italians affected by cardiomyopathy. The event, in the Sala Caduti of Nassiriya, was promoted at Palazzo Madama precisely on the initiative of Senator Murelli.

“Thanks to the important work of the cardiologists of the University of Florence and the Italian Society of Cardiology – he adds – a report has been drawn up which describes the picture of the situation and what needs to be done. As with many other pathologies, prevention and information is important, also in consideration of the fact that this disease may have a hereditary genetic character. For these reasons, as an Intergroup we want to start a national table at the Ministry of Health, to ensure that myocarditis and other heart diseases are can provide information and prevention”.

The document, which represents the first Italian report on the subject, is part of the European project “Cardiomyopathies Matter” promoted by Bristol Myers Squibb and identifies some intervention priorities: early diagnosis and family screening, integrated management between specialists, streamlining of care pathways, promotion of information for patients, updating of healthcare professionals and definition of a national cardiomyopathy network. “Pathology from which arrhythmias, heart failure, sudden deaths can originate, which unfortunately also affect young people and athletes”. There is still too little talk about cardiomyopathy – underlines Murelli – it is not known and above all it is only known thanks to the visit sports medicine, which many do not do because they do not practice sports. Therefore information and knowledge are fundamental, just as it is very important for their quality of life to support the patient in social life as well as in sporting activity”, he concludes.