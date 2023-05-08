Murders Torremaggiore, the 5-year-old son alive because he was hidden behind the sofa. The father confesses

Taulant Malaj, the baker from Torremaggiore who allegedly killed his 16-year-old daughter and the neighbor, confessed to the double murder on Saturday night. Today the 45-year-old admitted to the carabinieri that he had murdered the 51-year-old merchant Massimo De Santis, believed to be his wife’s lover, and his daughter Gessica, who had tried to defend her mother from her stab wounds.

The man is currently in prison awaiting the hearing to validate the detention before the judge for preliminary investigations of the court of Foggia. His wife Tefta, 39, is currently hospitalized in shock after being hit with six stab wounds.

“He asked: ‘How is my daughter’?. He asked this question in the carabinieri barracks, after being stopped and, only on this occasion did he learn that the girl had died as a result of the blows”, said Michele Maiellaro, Malaj’s lawyer. “He had an excellent relationship with her daughter: she was completely in love with him”, said the lawyer, who then expressed “profound pain for the terrible tragedy that took place and respect for the victims”.

The man, accused of double murder and attempted murder, would have first decided to avail himself of the right not to answer and then confess in the afternoon. “According to what emerged in the interrogation, Malaj believed that his wife was having an affair with the tenant on the third floor and in recent days she had said that she would be leaving home,” explained the lawyer. “I did not see anything. I had black in front of me, it was all dark and I had the devil in my brain ”, he allegedly told the prosecutors according to Lapresse.

To ascertain the existence of the alleged extramarital relationship and an exchange of messages between the wife of the murderer and the victim, the investigators seized the cell phones of the woman, her husband and her daughter.

At the time of the massacre, his 5-year-old son was also present in the house, who managed to save himself by hiding behind the sofa in the living room. It would have been found by the brother of the murderer and his wife, the first to arrive at the house after the massacre. When the carabinieri arrived, the child, in an evident state of shock, was in the arms of his uncles, to whom he was then entrusted.