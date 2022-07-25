The 32-year-old’s lawyer says: the transfer “was completed without asking or warning the defenders”. And he announces a complaint and a letter to Minister Cartabia

Spice – Daniele Bedinithe 32-year-old carpenter from Carrara, under investigation for the murders of Nevila Pjetri and Carla Bertolotti which took place just over a month ago in Sarzana, he was transferred this morning at 8 am from the La Spezia prison to the Cuneo prison. This was confirmed by Rinaldo Reboa, Bedini’s defender, adding that the transfer “was completed without asking or informing the defenders”. The news of the transfer had been reported in recent days from the 19th century.

According to Reboa, the transfer “which took place after an agreement between the La Spezia prosecutor’s office and Dap” would have become necessary “after that laughable attempt of evasion made by Bedini” on 14 July “when – the lawyer specified – Bedini tied two sheets to the perimeter wall of the prison house which, however, did not bear the weight. The boy fell and went back to his cell on his own. Only later did the penitentiary discover the sheets “.

“Bedini – remembers Reboa – is definitively detained only for a residual sentence of 2 years and still only under investigation for the murders. Among other things, there are still ongoing defensive investigations, psychiatric visits, hair analysis. It is not possible that has been transferred 300 km away from his parents who are the only ones who can give him relief. There are still tests to be done, there are psychiatrists and psychologists who have yet to talk to him. This boy is a full-blown psychopath, he must be treated not sent to a prison 300 km away. Without saying anything to his defenders, among other things. He is sentenced even before a trial “. Reboa announced a complaint and a letter to Minister Cartabia.