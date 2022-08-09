Milan – Lightning escape from the Cuneo prison. Daniele Bedini, the 32-year-old carpenter from Carrara accused of having committed two murders just over a month ago in Sarzana, Liguria, escaped from the Cerialdo prison, but was stopped in just half an hour thanks to the intervention of the prison police and the carabinieri. The man, who had already tried to escape from the La Spezia prison and for this reason ewas transferred to Cuneo, was stuck at the station, aboard a train leaving for Fossano. Taken back to his cell, he is now under maximum surveillance, under surveillance.

The escape, daring, according to what was learned from Ansa, took place today at lunchtime. The man, arrested in early June for the murder of the Albanian prostitute Nevila Pjetri and investigated for that of the trans Carla Bertolotti, both occurred in Marinella di Sarzana (La Spezia), managed to reach the street with agility and physical strength . As in a movie, he climbed over the promenade courtyard with his bare hands, reached the boundary wall climbing the air conditioners and the roof of the gym and, after hanging himself from a lamppost, threw himself outside the prison. The alarm of the prison police, under the orders of the acting commander Nino Di Noto, was immediate and triggered immediately checks and checkpoints throughout the area.

After just half an hour, the fugitive was tracked down to the station, aboard a train leaving for Fossano. It was recognized by three carabinieri of the Operational Unit of the Compagnia di Cuneo, despite man’s attempt to provide false general information. The military, for which the provincial command of the weapon will propose a solemn commendation, then took him back to prison.

Today’s is Bedini’s second attempt to escape. Imprisoned in the prison of La Spezia, on July 16 he tied two sheets to the perimeter wall of the prison, which however did not bear the weight. Nine days later, on 25 July, despite protests from the defender, lawyer Rinaldo Reboa was moved to Cuneo, according to whom the transfer “was completed without asking or informing the defenders”.

Today’s evasion attempt rekindles the controversy over the safety of the Cuneo prison, where prisoners are also detained under the 41 bis regime. On 28 July, the trade union organizations of the penitentiary police met the prefect, Fabrizia Triolo, to denounce the serious problems in terms of security and internal management of the prison.