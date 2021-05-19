The impact of insecurity on the economy of Mexico It amounted to 4.71 trillion Mexican pesos (about 235,000 million dollars), which is equivalent to 22.5% of its GDP, revealed this Tuesday the Mexico 2021 Peace Index of the Institute for the Economy and Peace (IEP).

This amount is higher than the report of the previous year, which reported a cost of 4.57 trillion pesos (228.5 billion dollars) or 21% of GDP.

The cost implies 36,893 pesos (1,844 dollars) per person, almost triple the average monthly salary, and an amount seven times greater than public spending on health and more than six times greater than investment in educationstated Carlos Juárez, IEP director in Mexico, when presenting the report.

Most of the economic impact, 47.4%, corresponds to homicides, almost eight times the world average of 7%, added the specialist.

33.2% is attributed to violent crimes, 12.5% ​​to government spending, 5.6% to private protection spending, and 1.3% to other items.

Police experts work on a Mexico City street where a murder was committed, in a file photo.

The most violent years

Mexico has recorded the two most violent years in its history with 34,681 murder victims in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020.

But the IEP reported a 3.5% improvement in the overall Peace Index after four years of successive deterioration and a Change of trend versus the “marked growth in violence” from 2015 to 2018.

“This improvement in peace has to do with a reduction in violent crimes, which fell by 13%, especially as of March 2020, we believe that this has to do with the confinement derived from the pandemic,” explained Juárez.

The institute’s director said that for the first time since they measured peace in Mexico, the homicide rate fell to 27.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

“It is good news, homicide fell 1.3% in our country, but it is a marginal improvement, we continue to have historically high levels of homicide,” he added.

A girl observes a mural in Mexico City, with graffiti denouncing gender violence, in an image from March. Photo: AFP

Gender violence

In addition, the official said, there is a strong component of violence against women.

“It is violence that is highly concentrated on women and girls, and more than 95% of the aggressors in these crimes are usually men, here there is a whole topic to talk about about gender violence,” said Juárez.

In this period, the expert added, organized crime crimes grew 40% and small-scale trafficking increased 125%.

The IEP also recalled that, according to its estimates, the five most violent cities in the world are Mexican: Tijuana and Ciudad Juárez on the northern border, Uruapan in the western state of Michoacán, Irapuato in the central state of Guanajuato, and Ciudad Obregón in the northern state of Sonora.

On the other hand, it counted 524 murders of police officers in 2020 and the homicide of 139 candidates, officials or politicians from September 2020 to March 2021, prior to the midterm elections on June 6.

Militarized country

The report found that military spending in Mexico had its highest level in 2020, while that of public security its lowest point in 12 years.

Government expenditures dedicated to reducing violence amounted to 588.3 billion pesos (29.415 million dollars).

But of this amount, military spending represented more than 140,000 million pesos (7,000 million dollars), an annual growth of 7.6%, while investment in public security fell 4.5% to about 40,000 million pesos ( $ 2 billion).

“We see with great concern that in the last six years investment in public security has fallen by 31%, investment in the justice system has dropped by 3% and in the same period military spending has grown by 14%,” Juárez said. .

Public spending on internal security and the judicial system is barely 0.7% of GDP, less than half the regional average of 1.5% for Latin America.

“Mexico is the Latin American country that invests the least in its security and justice systems. With the current crisis of violence that we have, we cannot afford that luxury, there is a serious crisis of impunity ”, warned Juárez.

Source: EFE

CB