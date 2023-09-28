They were seven friends and cousins ​​who knew each other from school and spent Saturday night together at a ranch in the community of Malpaso, municipality of Villanueva, Zacatecas. They were all between 14 and 18 years old. A group of armed men broke the early morning calm by shooting into the air. They took all the teenagers, still barefoot. They sent a video to their families in which the young people were seen walking down a hill. They extorted relatives. They threatened them so that they would not go to the authorities. But their mothers and fathers blocked roads and raised their voices to demand justice: they wanted to see their children alive again. The kidnappers killed six of the boys and abandoned the bodies in an area “difficult to access, since there are no roads,” the state prosecutor’s office said a couple of days later. Only one survived.

The brutality of the crime has shaken the country and has once again made clear an incontestable reality: organized crime does and undoes as it pleases in many regions of Mexico. Zacatecas is a hot zone, a crossroads in drug trafficking to the United States: a territory disputed by the cartels. The most recent tragedy is the last link in a chain of armed confrontations, kidnappings and murders that has spanned almost two decades, despite the authorities’ efforts to contain the spiral of violence unleashed by the war between cartels. Around 6,500 elements of the Army, the National Guard and the Federal Secretariat of Public Security are deployed in the State, according to official figures published last month.

The El Potrerito ranch in the community of Malpaso, where the young people were kidnapped early Sunday morning. Adolfo Vladimir (Cuartoscuro)

In August, five police officers were kidnapped and later found dead in Villa Hidalgo. That same month, a confrontation between cartels forced the suspension of classes and the population had to shelter in place in their homes in Cuauhtémoc. In September, four human heads were found abandoned in plastic bags in Guadeloupe. A 14-year-old boy died when a commando ambushed a group of the State Prosecutor’s Office. The authorities found three murdered people wrapped in blankets in Villanueva. A massacre at a rebounding court in Guadeloupe left six dead. In addition to the murders, the disappearances are on track to break historical records: there were 720 in the first eight months of the year, the same number as in all of 2021.

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, recognized this Thursday a sudden increase in homicides in recent days due to the violent events in Zacatecas and Nuevo León, where the remains of 12 people were found this week. “It is regrettable,” the president said about the discovery of the bodies of six of the seven young people kidnapped in the municipality of Villanueva.

The wave of violence has created a practically impenetrable black hole for academics and journalists in the face of a map of violence that constantly changes and does not allow categorical judgments. A study by the Drug Program of the Center for Economic Research and Teaching (CIDE) showed in 2020 that at least six cartels had an active presence in the State: from large organizations – such as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), the Sinaloa Cartel and the Northeast Cartel—to smaller criminal cells. There are, for example, Los Cabrera and Operativa MZ, the armed wing under the orders of Ismael May Zambada, under the umbrella of the Sinaloa Cartel, but also Los Talibanes, former members of Los Zetas and now allies of the Northeast Cartel.

“Zacatecas is the place where it is best reflected how the fragmentation of criminal groups translates into violence,” says Carlos Pérez Ricart, a CIDE academic. The specialist explains that the absence of a hegemonic group opens the way for territorial disputes and demonstrations of power to intimidate rivals, but recognizes that it is not clear how criminal organizations, their factions, their allies and their rivals interact.

Alejandro Vargas, general commander of the XI Military Zone and Arturo Medina Mayoral, general secretary of Public Security of the State, during the road blockade of the relatives of the young people, this Monday. Adolfo Vladimir (Cuartoscuro)

Pérez Ricart lists several notions shared among those who have studied the drug phenomenon in Zacatecas: its condition as a transit territory; the permanent struggle between these groups; the co-option of state and local authorities, and the presence of other illegal markets unrelated to drug trafficking, such as the collection of land rights and businesses such as mineral exploitation. There is also the thermometer of violence perceived by citizens: nine out of ten Zacatecas feel unsafe in the main cities where they live, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). In places like Fresnillo, one of the main sources of violence, there is not an excessive incidence of robberies, but there is a perception of constant vulnerability due to the crudeness of the crimes. “Not because they rob you, but because they kill you,” says Pérez Ricart.

For Miguel Moctezuma, from Zacatecas and member of the Global Security Program at the University of Oxford, Villanueva’s case is a very complex case and it is difficult to establish a diagnosis. The academic, an expert in the dynamics of violence in his land, considers, however, that the most likely scenario is that the seven teenagers were collateral damage in a battle between mafias that sought to “heat up the square.”

The case of Villanueva recalls the disappearance of five young people in Lagos de Moreno, in the neighboring State of Jalisco, and has put in the spotlight the ravages of violence, specifically among young men. In 2022 there were 1,432 homicides in Zacatecas: 1,261 of the victims were men and 621 were men under 30 years of age, according to the INEGI. The figures have given rise to several hypotheses about the role that cartel recruitment has in the phenomenon of violence that is sweeping the country and its impact on this population group.

Forensics work at the site where six other young people were murdered on September 6 in Guadalupe (Zacatecas). darkroom

Pérez Ricart speaks of a prototypical demographic profile of recruits that is replicated throughout Latin America: overwhelmingly men, aged 17 to 24, who live in poor urban areas, lacking opportunities and who in many cases survived a gunshot wound. At the same time, it is also a composite portrait of those who are most vulnerable to armed violence. The specialist assures that this segment of the population is 70 times more likely to die than the rest of the inhabitants of Mexico.

“There are cases in Zacatecas of forced recruitment, but that idea is broken because one of the parents reported that they asked for a ransom, so everything indicates that it was a kidnapping,” says Moctezuma. The researcher’s thesis is that a “planned execution” is highly unlikely because in those cases, “the groups as a pattern look for places of high accessibility and low visibility: they want to get very quickly from the place of kidnapping and not be seen.” Contrary to what happened this time.

The case has also put the role of the State in the face of violence under scrutiny. In areas like Villanueva, Moctezuma says, state abandonment is notable. “They are spaces of emptiness, the rule of law, services are lacking… These groups usually arrive in those spaces [criminales] to hide and not only live there, but they do what is called legitimacy of results: actions that allow them to position themselves in those populations as providers, administrators of justice, they sponsor things… ” In short: they become the Government de facto.

On the other hand, around half of Zacatecas do not trust the state or municipal police, according to the INEGI. “When the authorities arrive there is no incentive for the population [de apoyar al Gobierno], because the Government was not there, the suppliers are others, and of course there is the fear factor,” says Moctezuma. The problem arises when a rival cartel arrives in the area and tries to do the same thing. “In some cases, opposing groups arrive and heat up the square: they kidnap and say that they do it in the name of the cartel that was there previously. “They quickly break the legitimacy that the previous group had been building.” That is the hypothesis that the researcher sees as most likely, “but it is very difficult to ensure.”

Forensics transport the body of a man found in a breach in Guadalupe (Zacatecas) on September 4. darkroom

Pérez Ricart disagrees with the idea of ​​the absence of the State and assures, instead, that drug traffickers rely on state institutions and their ability to co-opt them to survive and form collaboration networks. “Organized crime cannot be understood without the State,” he says. The corrosion of local corporations causes the National Guard to function in practice as a “substitute for the municipal police.”

Although federal authorities have launched a strategy to stop the advance of criminal groups and create security perimeters in the most violent areas of Zacatecas, Pérez Ricart points out that there has been a lack of further investigation to better understand how violence is generated. and deliver precision blows beyond containment measures.

Zacatecas continues to seek answers to a deep and prolonged crisis. In the last five years there have been 4,548 victims of homicide and feminicide, and 2,371 people who have suffered kidnappings, illegal detentions and other crimes against freedom, according to monitoring by Mexico United Against Crime based on official data. In a State with more than 3,600 missing people, a new crime has once again shocked a country that thought it had seen it all.

Mothers and relatives of missing people paste search cards on the ‘Wall of Memory’ in the Plazuela Bicentenario in the state capital. Adolfo Vladimir (Cuartoscuro)

