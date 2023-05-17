As reported by the civil organization Letra S, Sida, Cultura y Vida, the Hate killings against LGBT people in Mexico increased by 11.54% during the past year, registering 87 cases, compared to 78 the previous year. Most of the victims were trans women.

In the last five years, there have been at least 453 murders motivated by hate towards the LGBT community. These data come from the organization’s annual report, “Report on violent deaths and crimes due to prejudice against LGBT+ people”, published on the occasion of the International Day against Homophobia and Transphobia on May 17.

The organization suggested that the increase in cases of hate killings can be partially attributed to the lifting of confinement measures due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In the first four months of this year, the organization documented 19 LGBT people killed, 13 of them trans women, four gay men and two lesbian women.

Regarding the data for 2022, 48 of the victims, that is, 55%, were transfeminicides, that is, murders of trans women.

The homicide rate of trans women is more than double that of cisgender women in Mexico, with a rate of 15 homicides per 100,000 transgender inhabitants. In the case of cisgender women, the homicide rate is 6 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The murders were registered in 24 of the 32 states of Mexico, with Oaxaca being the state with the most cases, with 11 murders, followed by Veracruz with 10, Chihuahua with 9 and the State of Mexico with 7.

The organization identified six human rights defenders, three journalists and one person with HIV among the 87 people killed. In 27 cases, the victims were subjected to multiple forms of violence, such as beatings, sexual abuse or torture.

Of the 87 registered cases, only 20 identified those responsible, of which 11 are linked to criminal proceedings, six are in custody, two in pretrial detention and one fugitive from justice.

Letra S pointed out that the lack of official records makes action against this type of violence difficult, and stressed that the real figure could be close to 200 homicides of LGBT people this year alone. The information was collected from the media, so the figure could be even higher.