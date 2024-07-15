Home page World

It is becoming unbearably hot in Europe. Italy is preparing for the “hottest period of the year”. But the Balkans are also suffering from a heat wave.

Munich – After repeated incidents in July Storms sweep across Germany Summer is gradually turning around in many places. It will be hot and dry: a meteorologist predicted a heat wave lasting several weeks. Holiday destinations in Europe, such as Italy and Greece, are also currently sweating.

“Murderous heat” in Southern and Eastern Europe: Holiday countries prepare for heatwave

“In southern and eastern Europe, on the other hand, murderous heat is raging,” marveled meteorologist Dominik Jung from wetter.net not bad. “That’s a real heat dome there,” said the weather expert. A “heat dome” is when hot air is trapped under high pressure over a region.

Although maximum temperatures of around 40 degrees are not uncommon, especially in the south, “up to 43 or 44 degrees are expected in the next few days and that will last for a good week,” says Jung. The Balkans in particular are suffering from the intense heat with temperatures above 40 degrees. Countries such as Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria are also affected.

People in Greece are fleeing to the sea during the announced heat wave. © Yorgos Karahalis/dpa

As the Italian weather service Meteo.it reported that an “exceptionally hot week” is ahead in Italy. The country on the Adriatic is heading for the “hottest period of the year”. It will be particularly hot in the middle and south of the country. But even in the north, temperatures of around 35 degrees are expected over the course of the weeks. In the south, the thermometer can climb to as high as 42 degrees. At night, there will be hardly any cooling down in urban areas, with temperatures reaching up to 25 degrees.

“Heat Dome” over holiday destinations: heat warnings and forest fires in Europe

In Tuscany, too, people are preparing for the heat wave. Eugenio Giani, president of the region, advises avoiding spending time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day and ensuring that you drink plenty of fluids. Such heat over a longer period of time can be dangerous to the health of older people in particular. At least there are a few tricks you can use to keep a cool head.

It will also be hot in Greece, reported the national weather service (HNMS). Temperatures of up to 42 degrees are expected, especially on the mainland. In coastal areas it will only be two to four degrees cooler. In Croatia, the local weather service DHMZ also warned of temperatures above 35 degrees. “Extremely high temperatures are expected. Protect yourselves, children and the elderly,” it said. There seems to be no end in sight to the oppressive heat in large parts of Europe. According to the forecast of the European weather model (ECMWF), the heat will continue until at least next week.

The heat wave in Bulgaria even degenerated into forest fires, which could also spread to Turkey. In the Svilengrad area, more than 7,300 hectares burned on Sunday (14 July). As the private broadcaster bTV reported, a state of emergency has been declared in some areas. There are also fires in Macedonia. The government in Skopje declared a state of emergency at the weekend, reported the news agency Ansa.

Is the heat wave also coming to Germany?

It will be hot in Germany too. According to the German Weather Service, temperatures will climb to as high as 33 degrees in some places over the course of the week – especially in the south of the country. But the Federal Republic will be cooled down again and again by thunderstorms and rain. A major heat wave is not expected here for the time being. But one meteorologist is already fearing the “hellish summer of the millennium”. (kas/dpa)